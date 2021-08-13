Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,630.50 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

