Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $33.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.