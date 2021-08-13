DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.54 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

