Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $18,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $12,709,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $10,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $145.08 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $147.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.23.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

