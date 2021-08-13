Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average daily volume of 528 call options.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

