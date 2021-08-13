Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

