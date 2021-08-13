Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 258.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EFOI stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

