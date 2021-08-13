Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPAGF. Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gruma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

