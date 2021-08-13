Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

