Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.