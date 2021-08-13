The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,977 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

