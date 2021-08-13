Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $100.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

