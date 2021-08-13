Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

