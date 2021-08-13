Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

