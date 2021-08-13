Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

