Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE UFI opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.