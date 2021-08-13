Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

