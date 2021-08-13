Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after acquiring an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

