Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Reduced by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

