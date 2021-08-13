Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,928 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

