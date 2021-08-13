Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

