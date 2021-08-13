Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

