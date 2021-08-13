3,375 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

