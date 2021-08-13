iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $19.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQ. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of IQ opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

