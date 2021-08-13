Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 174,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

