Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

