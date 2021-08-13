Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

SEER stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.04.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.