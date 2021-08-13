Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $295,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

KT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

