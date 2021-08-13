Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

