Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 355 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

