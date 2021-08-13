Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

