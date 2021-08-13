CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 9,597 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CARG stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.