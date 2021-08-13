CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 9,597 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CARG stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
