Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $224,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $1,527,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,715 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

