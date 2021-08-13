Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 101 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $279.05 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $280.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.