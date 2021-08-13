Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

