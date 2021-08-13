Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 151.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $477.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,407 shares of company stock worth $19,839,712. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

