Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,660 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

