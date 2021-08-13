Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE:FND opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

