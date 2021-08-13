Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $778,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.