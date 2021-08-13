Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

