TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

NASDAQ TA opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

