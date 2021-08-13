Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

