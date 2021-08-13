Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

STCK opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.29. The company has a market cap of £766 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.