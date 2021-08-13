Oppenheimer Increases PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.72.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.