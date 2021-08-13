Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MFA Financial by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.65 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

