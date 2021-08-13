Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 416 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

