25,580 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

