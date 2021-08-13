Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $272.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $273.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

