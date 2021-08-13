Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 98.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,851 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41.

