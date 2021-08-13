James B. Hawkins Sells 4,609 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

